Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Legislators order state audit into how efficiently Hoffman uses ESA oversight funding (access required)

Legislators order state audit into how efficiently Hoffman uses ESA oversight funding (access required)

Hoffman maintains ESA problems emanate from Legislature's failure to sufficiently fund ESA oversight

By: Julia Shumway October 11, 2019

Legislators yesterday ordered the state auditor to investigate how the Arizona Department of Education spends the roughly $1.3 million it receives to administer a state voucher program.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Sen. David Farnsworth explains to colleagues and staff Tuesday why he wants them to see "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" to educate them about the powers that can corrupt in government. (Capitol Media Services photo by Howard Fischer)

Police involved over dispute between senators

Sen. David Farnsworth this week accused Sen. Kate Brophy McGee of making a veiled threat on his life, prompting detectives from the state’s counter-terrorism task force to show up at her Senate office.