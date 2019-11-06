Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / education / Most school bond issues, budget overrides appear to be passing (access required)

Most school bond issues, budget overrides appear to be passing (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit November 6, 2019

Arizona voters appear poised to approve bond issuances and budget overrides in the majority of the state’s school districts, according to provisional early voting results released by county governments late last night.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

The White House in Washington DC with vintage processing

Tribes eye Trump: Some welcoming, some wary of new administration

Tribal officials are taking a wait-and-see approach to the Trump administration, recognizing potential positives but also raising concerns about tribal sovereignty and other issues.