Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Glendale, Tucson voters reject city council salary increases (access required)

Glendale, Tucson voters reject city council salary increases (access required)

By: Julia Shumway November 8, 2019

Voters in Glendale and Tucson overwhelmingly voted down large raises for city councilors this week, marking the latest in a series of ill-fated attempts by policymakers to increase their pay.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Stephanie Hunter, a Surprise artist who specializes in bronze statues, has been commissioned to create a sculpture of women suffrage leader Frances Willard Munds. PHOTO BY JULIA SHUMWAY/ARIZONA CAPITOL TIMES

Stephanie Hunter: Sculpting a pioneer of women’s suffrage

rances Willard Munds doggedly lobbied the Arizona Territorial Legislature to recognize women’s right to vote, then turned her attention to winning at the ballot box when the territorial governor objected, fearing it would jeopardize Arizona’s bid for statehood. Months after Arizona finally became a state, the voters – all men – overwhelmingly embraced women’s suffrage.