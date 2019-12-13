Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / GOP lawmaker pushes ‘dignity’ measure to benefit women prisoners (access required)

GOP lawmaker pushes ‘dignity’ measure to benefit women prisoners (access required)

By: Julia Shumway December 13, 2019

A Republican lawmaker intends to introduce legislation designed to improve the dignity of incarcerated women as the Arizona Department of Corrections plans to reopen a motel-turned-prison to house a continually growing female population.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

the-breakdown

The Breakdown: Kicking up dust

It’s junket season in Arizona, and lawmakers spent their week talking policy in Scottsdale and Puerto Rico.