House education committee grills apologetic Hoffman over voucher blunder (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit February 3, 2020

Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman faced tough questions from Republicans on the House Education Committee Monday over her department’s mishandling of private Empowerment Scholarship Account data that was improperly redacted and given to the press and an advocacy group opposed to voucher expansion.

