Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / House Ethics Committee to probe complaints against Rep. Cook (access required)

House Ethics Committee to probe complaints against Rep. Cook (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit February 4, 2020

The House Ethics Committee will investigate a pair of ethics complaints filed against Rep. David Cook, a Republican from Globe who is alleged to have had a romantic affair with a lobbyist who supported legislation he sponsored on behalf of her clients.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

legislation

Part of ‘dead’ sex education bill revived in House (access required)

A portion of a controversial Republican sex education bill that Senate leadership killed early in the session has been revived as an amendment to legislation in the House.