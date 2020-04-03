Quantcast
Cities, police consider how to enforce broad stay-home order (access required)

Cities, police consider how to enforce broad stay-home order (access required)

By: Andrew Nicla April 3, 2020

City officials and police departments are figuring out how to best enforce Gov. Doug Ducey’s stay-at-home order and help clear up confusion about the order’s baby teeth enforcement provision that leaves cracking down discretionary and up to local police.

