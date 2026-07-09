A letter from the editor: Arizona just got stronger

The Arizona State Capitol building on the opening day of the 55th Legislature in Phoenix, Arizona. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Change is in the air in our Arizona newsroom.

As Arizona prepares for another high-stakes election cycle, we’re investing in the future of Arizona Capitol Times by welcoming two accomplished journalists who bring decades of experience, deep newsroom leadership and a shared commitment to producing the kind of journalism our readers have come to expect.

Frank Gluck has joined Arizona Capitol Times/State Affairs as managing editor, bringing more than 25 years of reporting and editing experience covering state government, public policy, healthcare, criminal justice and local government.

Most recently, Frank served as Baltimore County bureau chief for The Baltimore Sun, where he led coverage of education, crime, courts and government and regularly filled in as editor of the newspaper’s Capitol Bureau, covering the Maryland General Assembly. Before that, he held leadership roles at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and spent more than a decade producing watchdog and enterprise reporting for the USA Today Network in Florida and at The Tennessean.

A graduate of the University of Missouri School of Journalism, Frank has built a career on accountability journalism and helping reporters produce their best work.

Joining him is Joey Chenoweth, who will serve as assistant editor.

Joey has spent his entire journalism career covering Arizona, beginning as a reporter in Pinal County before rising through the ranks at what is now PinalCentral. Over the past 14 years, he has covered everything from local government and public safety to politics and community issues, eventually leading the newsroom as editor.

Together, Frank and Joey bring exactly what we’re looking for: deep newsroom leadership, a passion for state government reporting and an unwavering commitment to serving readers.

Frank captures that mission perfectly:

“I’m honored and excited to join such a groundbreaking organization with such dedicated journalists. I look forward to advancing State Affairs’ mission of providing must-read news from the Arizona State Legislature. Some of the most consequential decisions affecting Arizonans and Americans happen at the state level. We’re here to concentrate on those stories.”

Joey is equally excited about what’s ahead:

“The Arizona Capitol Times has been at the forefront of impactful reporting on our state’s politics and governance, and I am excited to work with State Affairs to maintain that reputation while pushing the levels of coverage even further. Arizona is approaching another high-stakes election, so we will be hitting the ground running to put out the best information on the people and issues that matter.”

Those two perspectives perfectly capture where we’re headed.

Our goal isn’t simply to preserve the legacy of the Arizona Capitol Times, which is celebrating its 120th anniversary this year. It’s to build on it. We want to deliver even deeper, smarter and more indispensable coverage of the Arizona Legislature and state government while continuing to earn the trust readers have placed in this newsroom for decades.

As Frank and Joey take the helm, you’ll be seeing the impact of their leadership in the weeks and months ahead. Please join me in welcoming them to Arizona Capitol Times and State Affairs.

If you’re reading this as a subscriber, thank you for placing your trust in us. If you’re not yet a subscriber, there’s never been a better time to join us as we continue delivering the in-depth, nonpartisan coverage of Arizona government and politics that readers have relied on for decades.

And one more reminder: Nominations are now open for our annual Arizona Capitol Times Women Achievers of Arizona awards, recognizing women who are making an extraordinary difference in their professions and communities. We hope you’ll take a moment to nominate someone deserving.

Welcome to the team, Frank and Joey. We’re excited for what’s ahead.

Alison Bethel is editor-in-chief and chief content officer for State Affairs, the parent company of Arizona Capitol Times.