Home / legislature / Cook: Ethics probe now a ‘public prosecution’ (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit April 14, 2020

A Gila County lawmaker at the center of a House Ethics investigation wrote a letter to his colleagues Tuesday excoriating the practices of the committee leading the probe into his alleged misconduct.

A second subpoena has been issued in the House Ethics probe into Rep. David Cook, an embattled Globe Republican who’s the subject of a pair of ethics complaints filed earlier in the year.