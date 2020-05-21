Quantcast
House's business immunity bill likely DOA in Senate (access required)

House’s business immunity bill likely DOA in Senate (access required)

By: Julia Shumway May 21, 2020

The tort reform measure House Republicans tout as the main reason for continuing legislative work likely doesn't have the votes it would need in the Senate.

