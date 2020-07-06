Quantcast
Rep. Osborne has COVID (access required)

Rep. Osborne has COVID (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit July 6, 2020

Representative Joanne Osborne has tested positive for COVID-19, the Goodyear Republican announced on Facebook today.

