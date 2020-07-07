Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Hobbs alleges Goldwater illegally lobbies at Legislature (access required)

Hobbs alleges Goldwater illegally lobbies at Legislature (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt July 7, 2020

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs alleges The Goldwater Institute is illegally lobbying and wants Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate his former employer.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

consumer-confidence-featured

Consumer confidence on roller coaster as virus cases spike (access required)

Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs alleges The Goldwater Institute is illegally lobbying and wants Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate his former employer. ...