Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Arson reminder of dangers that lurk in political world (access required)

Arson reminder of dangers that lurk in political world (access required)

By: ggrado July 31, 2020

Multiple current lawmakers have received threats so credible police investigated them, and they’re all left to try to differentiate angry but non-threatening speech and anodyne acts of vandalism, like defacing campaign signs, from serious threats.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

(Deposit Photos/Stillfx)

Rare disease diagnosis should not relegate patients to substandard care

The State of Black Arizona is hopeful the Arizona legislature will focus on legislation that improves the lives of those it serves through eliminating harmful restrictions and protocols, and avoid the unhealthy policies that impede healthier lives for all in our state.