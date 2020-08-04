Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Congressional incumbents lead their primary races (access required)

Congressional incumbents lead their primary races (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt August 4, 2020

All nine members of Arizona’s congressional delegation are leading their respective primary races.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A sign points to a local polling station for the Arizona Democratic presidential preference election Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Gunnigle leads Dem Maricopa County Attorney primary (access required)

All nine members of Arizona’s congressional delegation are leading their respective primary races. Complete access to news articles on azcapitoltimes.com is available to Arizona Capitol ...