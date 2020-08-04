Quantcast
Stringer’s comeback bid looks dim (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt August 4, 2020

Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk is on track to defeat embattled former lawmaker David Stringer, fending off her first challenger since 2000 and remaining as the top prosecutor in that county for another four years. She currently has 69% of the vote.  Stringer could not overcome his child molestation charges to unseat Polk. Stringer resigned from his ...

Issue:

