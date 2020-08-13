Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Judge takes flak for decision against school tax measure (access required)

Judge takes flak for decision against school tax measure (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt August 13, 2020

Backers of a measure to tax the rich for public education called Judge Christopher Coury’s decision to strike it from the ballot “politically motivated” and are calling for his removal in November’s retention election.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

coronavirus

State sets bar for businesses to reopen (access required)

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Department of Health Services released benchmarks today on how bars, gyms, movie theaters and other businesses can safely reopen.