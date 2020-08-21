Quantcast
Voters set turnout record, Dems closing in on GOP (access required)

Voters set turnout record, Dems closing in on GOP (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt August 21, 2020

Arizona set a turnout record for the primary election with just over 36% of registered voters casting a ballot, and pollsters believe record numbers are likely for November, too. Indeed, Democrats have been catching up, and political observers anticipate the performance by the two major parties will narrow considerably in the general election, making some races ...

