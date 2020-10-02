Congratulations to the 2020 Women Achievers of Arizona

The Arizona Capitol Times is proud to announce the honorees of the 2020 Women Achievers of Arizona.

The COVID-19 pandemic upended people’s lives, but the honorees hunker down each day to adapt, innovate and see to it that, despite the tumult, their work continues. And their work is important. They run hospitals and represent health care workers. They keep schools functioning. They ensure justice doesn’t grind to a halt during this crisis. They protect critical services, such as water and power. They champion communities, helping the most vulnerable Arizonans.

Indeed, they excel in their professions, advancing their company, firm or community. Their engagement makes a difference in the lives of Arizonans, especially now.

This year’s Woman of the Year is Justice Ann Scott Timmer, the only woman who currently sits on the Arizona Supreme Court. The recognition is a testament to her success and to the work of the courts in navigating the disruption caused by COVID-19.

Timmer burst onto the political scene in 1988, when, just three years out of law school, she stood before Arizona Supreme Court Chief Justice Frank X. Gordon and explained that prosecutors were being stonewalled in Gov. Evan Mecham’s impeachment trial.

More than 20 years later, then-Gov. Jan Ban Brewer announced Timmer as her choice to replace former Vice Chief Justice Andrew Hurwitz. Today, Timmer serves as Vice Chief of the Arizona Supreme Court.

In a Q&A in 2017, Timmer explained the best advice she ever got –from her mother.

“Be yourself. That really is good advice. Don’t try to imitate somebody that you’re not because it comes off as insincere. I think women sometimes try to imitate guys and come off instead as surly in not a good way,” she said. “Instead of trying to be tough, be competent and sincere.”

The honorees will be recognized in a virtual awards event later this month.

Health Care

Robin Schaeffer, Executive Director, Arizona Nurses Association

April Rhodes, CEO, Spectrum Healthcare Group & Touchstone Health Services

Lee Ann Kelley, President of the Maricopa County Medical Society

Gabrielle Finley-Hazle, President & CEO, Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center & Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Westgate Medical Center

Legal

Stephanie Quincy, Shareholder, Greenberg Traurig

Alexis Glascock, Attorney, Fennemore Craig

Mary O’Grady, Attorney, Osborn Maledon

Helen Davis, Chair of the Board, The Cavanagh Law Firm

Private Company

Martha Rozen, Chairperson of the Board, OneAZ Credit Union

Marilyn Rodriguez, Partner, Creosote Partners

Wendy Briggs, Director, Veridus

Christine Gannon, Founder & CEO, Brightworks Consulting

Public Company

Molly Greene, Senior Director for Arizona Government Relations & Public Policy, Salt River Project

Bridget Schwartz-Manock, Director of Public Affairs, Central Arizona Project

Maria Lacal, Executive Vice President & Chief Nuclear Officer, Palo Verde Generating Station, Arizona Public Service Company

Public Service Profession

Dr. Melissa Sadorf, Superintendent, Stanfield Elementary School District 24

Col. Wanda Wright, Director, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services

Michele Forney, Director, Pinal County Elections Department

NonProfit

Donna Hamm, Founder & Executive Director, Middle Ground Prison Reform

Cheryl Lombard, President & CEO, Valley Partnership

Darcy Olsen, Founder & CEO, Generation Justice

Andy Kramer Petersen, President & CEO, Banner Health Foundation and Banner Alzheimer’s Foundation

Unsung Hero

Amy Handlong, Executive Assistant to the City Manager, City of Glendale

Michelle Kauk, Founder & President, MODE Public Affairs

Courtney LeVinus, President & CEO, Arizona Multihousing Association

Cathy Koluch, Founder & President, The Studio Academy of Beauty

Woman of the Year