Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Recreational pot struggles in polls, low on funds (access required)

Recreational pot struggles in polls, low on funds (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt October 16, 2020

Polling data and an expensive media market paint a gloomy picture for legalizing recreational marijuana at the ballot this year.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

redistricting map arizona620

Vetting panel chooses 5 finalists for IRC chair (access required)

The most powerful, unpaid political figure in Arizona for the next decade will either be a teacher, a businessman, an attorney for a public utility, a gun store owner or a psychologist-turned-life coach.