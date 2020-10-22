Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Too young to vote, but not too young to inform voters (access required)

Too young to vote, but not too young to inform voters (access required)

By: Julia Shumway October 22, 2020

BASIS Scottsdale high school senior Karsen Wahal’s parents and older friends ran into a problem as they prepared to vote in Arizona’s August primary election — they found no easy way to find information about the dozens of candidates vying for their vote. Wahal, 17, cannot vote yet, but he could certainly help his parents research ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

close up of Benjamin Franklin on a hundred dollar bill

Big bucks, negative ads besiege LD17 Senate race (access required)

With just over two weeks to go before the election, incumbent Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard, Democratic challenger Ajlan Kurdoglu and outside groups have already spent a combined $1.7 million, most of that from deep-pocketed national Democratic organizations intent on flipping the Arizona Legislature.