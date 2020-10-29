Quantcast
Fernandez, rebuffed by judge, picks Shereen Lerner for IRC (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit October 29, 2020

House Minority Leader Charlene Fernandez this afternoon picked Democrat Shereen Lerner to serve on the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, a decision that came only a few hours after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge denied a request from Democratic legislative leadership for a temporary restraining order to halt the nomination process.

