Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Republicans widen leads in key House races (access required)

Republicans widen leads in key House races (access required)

By: Arren Kimbel-Sannit November 3, 2020

Several key races in the state House remain too close to call with the first batch of Election-Day ballots counted, though Democrats, as has been the trend for the last week, are leading in early votes.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey speaks during a news conference to give the latest updates regarding the coronavirus Wednesday, May 20, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool)

Conservative Republicans feared losing voters if economy didn’t reopen in May (access required)

In a letter sent to their colleagues in May, a group of conservative legislators fretted over the political cost if Gov. Doug Ducey didn’t reopen the state’s economy, lamented a lack of credit for their efforts to end the shutdown and justified their public criticism of the governor by pointing to a per diem increase that he vetoed.