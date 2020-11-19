Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / election / 2020 Election News / Loss of moderate GOP lawmakers in Senate no boon for Dems (access required)

Loss of moderate GOP lawmakers in Senate no boon for Dems (access required)

By: Julia Shumway November 19, 2020

Democrats picked up one new seat in the state Senate, but are headed into the 2021 legislative session with potentially less power to stop Republican legislation.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

National Democratic groups spent heavily in 2018 in the race between teacher Christine Marsh, left, and Republican Sen. Kate Brophy McGee in Legislative District 28, but were unsuccessful. Democrats again are targeting the district.

Marsh declares victory in tight senate race (access required)

Christine Marsh declared victory in a north Phoenix state Senate race Friday, confirming that legislative Democrats will gain one net seat from an election where they spent millions to flip both chambers.