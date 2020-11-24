Quantcast
Ducey finally acknowledges Biden victory in Arizona

By: The Associated Press November 24, 2020

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey acknowledged for the first time Monday that Joe Biden won Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.

The Republican governor publicly acknowledged the results three weeks after the election when pressed during an interview on Phoenix radio station KTAR.

“I trust our election system. There’s integrity in our election system. Joe Biden did win Arizona,” Ducey said.

The governor went on to say any legal challenges will go through the courts but he expects the state will certify the election results as scheduled on Monday.

Ducey has avoided discussing Biden’s victory in Arizona or nationally as President Donald Trump seeks to overturn the election with baseless claims of fraud.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

