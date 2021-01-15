Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / GOP lawmaker pushes bill to punish cities that defund police (access required)

GOP lawmaker pushes bill to punish cities that defund police (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times January 15, 2021

A Republican House member has, with the support of most of his caucus, introduced bills to take state money away from cities that cut their police budgets and to create tougher new penalties for people who take part in riots.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
/* code for tag simpli.fi */