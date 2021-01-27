Quantcast
Census data for redistricting, apportionment delayed (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt January 27, 2021

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission won’t be able to draw new boundaries for congressional and legislative districts until April 30 at the earliest due to a delay of the U.S. Census data.

