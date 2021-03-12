Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / courts / Supreme Court justice to retire (access required)

Supreme Court justice to retire (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times March 12, 2021

A Gov. Doug Ducey-appointed Supreme Court justice announced his retirement today, effective April 1, after about three years on the bench, capping a total of 20 years as a judge.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Deposit Photo

Report: State behind on #20×2020 pay raise promise (access required)

Average teacher salaries in Arizona have increased by 13.3% since fiscal year 2017, but that’s still shy of the 15% cumulative goal laid out for this point in Gov. Doug Ducey’s #20x2020 plan.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */