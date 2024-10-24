fbpx

Suspect in shootings of Democratic office in Arizona had over 120 guns in his home, officials find

Anita Snow and Walter Berry, Associated Press//October 24, 2024//[read_meter]

Home>courts>

Suspect in shootings of Democratic office in Arizona had over 120 guns in his home, officials find

Bullet holes remain in the glass window at a Democratic Party campaign office in Tempe, Ariz., Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Gabriel Sandoval)

Suspect in shootings of Democratic office in Arizona had over 120 guns in his home, officials find

Anita Snow and Walter Berry, Associated Press//October 24, 2024//[read_meter]

An Arizona prosecutor said the man arrested in the shooting of a Democratic National Committee office in suburban Phoenix had more than 120 guns and over 250,000 rounds of ammunition in his home, leading law enforcement to believe he may have been planning a mass casualty event.

Maricopa County prosecutor Neha Bhatia said at Jeffrey Michael Kelly’s initial court appearance on Wednesday that federal agents told her about the large seizure made after Kelly’s arrest. Scopes, body armor and silencers were also found, she said. A machine gun was discovered in the car he was driving.

The sheer size of the cache led authorities to believe “this person was preparing to commit an act of mass casualty,” Bhatia said.

Police said Kelly, 60, allegedly fired BB pellets and then gunshots at the glass front door and a window of the Arizona Democrats’ field office in Tempe. Police found three .22-caliber bullet casings while searching Kelly’s trash, according to court documents.

Nobody was inside during the shootings in the early morning hours of Sept. 16, Sept. 23 and Oct. 6.

Kelly is also accused of hanging several political signs lined with razor blades on Tuesday in Ahwatukee, an affluent suburb of Phoenix where most voters have chosen Democrats in recent elections. Authorities said he also hung plastic bags holding a white powder labeled “biohazard” from those signs.

Authorities said the hand-painted signs were attached to palm trees and appeared to criticize Democrats and their presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Kelly was being held on three felony counts of acts of terrorism and four other counts related to the shootings, according to police. A $500,000 cash bond was set with a requirement for house arrest and an ankle monitor in the event he is able to raise that amount.

His attorney Jason Squires said Kelly was a retired aerospace engineer who at one time had top security clearance, had no criminal record and was not a flight risk.

Kelly’s next appearance was set for the morning of Oct. 29 in Maricopa County Superior Court.

The Tempe location was one of 18 Harris field offices in Arizona where Democrats gathered to organize Harris campaign efforts. It was shut down after the last shooting, police said.

Arizona is one of the battleground states where the competition between Harris and former President Donald Trump has been particularly intense.

Political violence has already marred the campaign season, with the Republican presidential nominee being targeted by assassination attempts at a campaign rally and at one of Trump’s Florida golf courses.

___

This story was first published Oct. 23, 2024. It was updated Oct. 24, 2024 to correct that more than 120 guns were found, according to a prosecutor, not more than 200 guns.

Tags: Arizona Democrats, Democratic National Committee, Jeffrey Michael Kelly, Neha Bhatia, courts

Related Content

Justice faces ethics complaint over pledge to ‘fight for conservative principles’

A complaint submitted to the state’s judicial conduct commission alleges Arizona Supreme Court Justice Clint[...]

October 23, 2024

Cochise County supervisor pleas guilty for delaying 2022 election certification

Cochise County Supervisor Peggy Judd pled guilty to a single misdemeanor for delaying certification of the 202[...]

October 21, 2024

Judicial retention PACs raising money, foes going door-to-door

Political action committees aimed at keeping Arizona Supreme Court Justices Clint Bolick and Kathryn King on t[...]

October 20, 2024

Courts prepare for influx of election challenges, legal questions remain

After litigious 2020 and 2022 elections, another round of legal challenges in 2024 are all but assumed by the [...]

October 18, 2024

Corporation Commission defends exempting power plant from environmental review

The Arizona Corporation Commission is denying claims made by Attorney General Kris Mayes and two environmental[...]

October 17, 2024

Lake left empty-handed after Gallego divorce records unsealed

It’s October, but there was no surprise in the long-sought divorce records of U.S. Rep. Ruben Gallego and hi[...]

October 17, 2024

Subscribe

Get our free e-alerts & breaking news notifications!

Recent News

You don't have credit card details available. You will be redirected to update payment method page. Click OK to continue.