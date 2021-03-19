Quantcast
Key criminal justice bills dormant in Senate (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times March 19, 2021

Although several measures aimed at cutting prison sentences and making other major changes to Arizona’s criminal justice system have passed the House this year, the big question is whether these bills will make it through the Senate or even get a hearing there.

