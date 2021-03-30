Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Candidates can start gathering signatures for state, federal office (access required)

Candidates can start gathering signatures for state, federal office (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt March 30, 2021

Candidates for Congress and the state Legislature can now collect signatures for office using the current redistricting lines for the 2022 election.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A school crossing guard stops cars for voters entering a polling station, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

Officials say HR 1 could wreak havoc on AZ elections (access required)

While Congress is trying to pass a sweeping election legislation package known as H.R. 1, local election officials worry about what it will take to implement some of the details on a quick turnaround — problems that could have been remedied had any of them been contacted.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */