Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Featured News / Ducey signs bill to protect businesses from Covid-related lawsuits (access required)

Ducey signs bill to protect businesses from Covid-related lawsuits (access required)

By: Dillon Rosenblatt April 5, 2021

Gov. Doug Ducey signed a bill that would shield businesses from Covid-related lawsuits – one of his top legislative priorities of the year that would also apply to hospitals, nursing homes and schools.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

A firefighter uses a rapid intervention vehicle to respond to an aircraft fire during training December 7, 2016, at Luke Air Force Base. This training was performed by firefighters from the 56th Civil Engineer Squadron and Gila Bend Fire Department. PHOTO BY SENIOR AIRMAN JAMES HENSLEY/U.S. AIR FORCE

Unregulated chemicals contaminating water near air base

The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is warning that contaminated water around Luke Air Force Base is linked to toxic foam used to put out fires and urging fire fighters to stop using the foam.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */