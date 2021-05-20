Intern who helped save Gabby Giffords’ life runs for her congressional seat

The intern credited for savings former congresswoman Gabrielle “Gabby” Giffords life a decade ago is now running to serve in her old congressional seat.

Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson, announced his intent to succeed U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick, who is not seeking re-election. Hernandez is the third Democratic state legislator running for the seat to represent the Southern Arizona district.

“Gabby Giffords continues to inspire me and I strive to follow her example of service for our community,” state Rep. Daniel Hernandez, D-Tucson, said in his announcement. “I will always fight for southern Arizona families and never let petty politics get in the way of getting things done.”

Hernandez was an intern for the former congresswoman and was with her when she was shot in 2011. He administered first aid to Giffords before paramedics arrived and was named a national hero by President Barack Obama.

This makes Hernandez the second person with a direct connection to the Giffords shooting to declare for the seat. Rep. Randy Friese, D-Tucson, who is also running for Congress, was the trauma surgeon who treated Giffords after she was shot. The shooting later prompted Friese to enter politics. Sen. Kirsten Engel, D-Tucson, is also running for the seat.

“It occurs to me the Dem primary to hold Kirkpatrick’s seat guarantees at least three effective Dems won’t return to the state Legislature next year,” Democratic political operative Tony Cani tweeted Thursday morning. “They will be missed, but it’s a good chance to give the bench a boost. Plus, I’d be happy with any as a member of Congress.”

Hernandez worked for Everytown for Gun Safety from 2013 to 2015. Friese said gun control would be one of his focuses when he announced his run in March. The two support tougher gun laws and have worked together on the issue in the Legislature, although their bills haven’t gotten through the Republican-controlled body. Hernandez wrote an op-ed in 2018 recounting their collaboration on the topic, and this year they jointly co-sponsored a bill to ban private firearms sales and require background checks, as well as legislation to require doctors and nurses working with parents to provide them information about safe gun storage. Neither bill got a hearing.

Friese also proposed to take concealed weapons permits away from people convicted of crimes that make them ineligible to own a gun. The bill made it out of committee in the House before stalling.

Hernandez highlighted his record in the state House in his announcement, saying he has “fought for investments in our schools, our hospitals, and our roads and bridges,” as well as pushed for laws protecting sexual assault survivors. Hernandez is gay, and the announcement also highlighted his support for LGBTQ rights, including co-founding the House LGBTQ caucus and saying he “led the fight against legislation that would discriminate against LGBTQ Arizonans.”

Kirkpatrick, a Democrat, announced in March that she wouldn’t seek another term. As currently constituted, the 2nd Congressional District, which includes the southeastern corner of the state and much of Tucson, is Democratic-leaning but less so than either the bluer Phoenix-area districts or the 3rd Congressional District, which follows the rest of Arizona’s border with Mexico.

The contours of CD2 will change due to redistricting before the 2022 election.

CD2 voted for Republican presidential nominee in Mitt Romney in 2012 but has flipped since then, giving 49% of the vote to Hillary Clinton in 2016 and 54% to President Joe Biden last year. The Cook Political Report ranks it as D+2, making it the second-most competitive district in Arizona to currently be represented by a Democrat. (The 1st Congressional District, which is represented by U.S. Rep. Tom O’Halleran, a Democrat, is more competitive, having narrowly voted for former President Donald Trump in 2016 but for Biden in 2020.)

Former U.S. Sen. Martha McSally represented the House district before Kirkpatrick, and the National Republican Congressional Committee included it (and O’Halleran’s district) on a list of seats held by Democrats that it plans target in the midterms. No Republican has yet filed to run for the seat yet.