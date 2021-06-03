Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Some lawmakers want to eliminate voting machines (access required)

Some lawmakers want to eliminate voting machines (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times June 3, 2021

Some Republican lawmakers are considering long-term changes to how Arizonans’ votes are counted as the hand recount of Maricopa County’s 2.1 million ballots drags on at Veterans Memorial Coliseum more than six months after the election.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

community-colleges

Community colleges to move prudently to 4-year degrees (access required)

Legislation signed by the governor earlier this month opens the door for community colleges to offer four-year degrees, but it’ll take time for colleges to decide what programs, if any, to provide.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */