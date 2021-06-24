Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / GOP pushes ‘vague’ ballot security measures (access required)

GOP pushes ‘vague’ ballot security measures (access required)

By: Julia Shumway June 24, 2021

Last-minute amendments to Arizona’s $12.8 billion budget codify election security concerns could pose trouble for the election officials required to carry out the new provisions from Trump supporters who say they believe the election was stolen and there is a deep bias against conservatives.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Holmes display legislation Ducey signed for Arizona''s Drought Contingency Plan. (Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times)

In power play, senators override Ducey’s veto (access required)

Senators said the override is intended purely to send a message to Ducey that the Legislature is a co-equal branch of government that couldn’t be cowed by the executive branch. Earlier in the day, the Senate passed new versions of all 22 bills vetoed by the governor before the House and Senate took a two-week vacation.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */