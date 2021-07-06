Quantcast
Home / Featured News / Dem groups start effort to take new election laws to voters (access required)

By: Julia Shumway July 6, 2021

Democratic organizers who succeeded in sending a 2017 voucher expansion to the ballot and defeating it are setting their sights on three new election laws.

