Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Blackman prisoner release bill fails – again (access required)

Blackman prisoner release bill fails – again (access required)

By: Nathan Brown and Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times July 16, 2021

There were plenty of issues taken up during the 171-day legislative session that ended June 30 that everyone knew would be contentious, even in January.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
/* code for tag simpli.fi */