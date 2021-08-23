Quantcast
Audit leaders stricken with Covid (access required)

Senate to begin review of report Aug. 25

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times August 23, 2021

The Arizona Senate received only a portion of the report on its review of Maricopa County's 2020 general election today because Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan and two others on his five-person team tested positive for Covid.

