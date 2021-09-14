Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Hayden bust stolen from Capitol grounds (access required)

Hayden bust stolen from Capitol grounds (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky Arizona Capitol Times September 14, 2021

The bust of longtime U.S. Sen. Carl Hayden outside the Arizona Capitol has been stolen.

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Gov. Doug Ducey( AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, Pool, File)

Ducey bars local governments from imposing vaccine mandates (access required)

The governor’s order bans local officials from issuing vaccine mandates and requires local governments to ensure their employees have access to sick time if they must stay at home after getting exposed to COVID-19.

/* code for tag simpli.fi */