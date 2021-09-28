Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Brnovich to probe Maricopa County's 2020 election (access required)

Brnovich to probe Maricopa County’s 2020 election (access required)

By: Nathan Brown Arizona Capitol Times September 28, 2021

Attorney General Mark Brnovich is taking up Senate President Karen Fann on her request for an investigation into the findings of the Cyber Ninjas’ audit report. 

Issue:

