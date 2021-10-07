Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Cyber Ninjas skewered in Congress (access required)

Cyber Ninjas skewered in Congress (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times October 7, 2021

Republican Maricopa County Supervisors Jack Sellers and Bill Gates testified to Congress October 7 that the county’s 2020 general election was secure and that the months-long review spearheaded by Arizona Senate Republicans undermined democracy. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Court weighs whether political flamethrowers can damage 3rd parties (access required)

Mudslinging isn’t new to politics, but changes in technology make private citizens more susceptible to being dragged into the fray — and they should have legal recourse, the attorney for a former congressional candidate’s employer argued to the Arizona Supreme Court. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */