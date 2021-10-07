Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Independent Redistricting Commission / Redistricting panel’s software frustrates public (access required)

Redistricting panel’s software frustrates public (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times October 7, 2021

The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission made its first revisions to preliminary legislative and congressional maps earlier this week, but some members of the public continue to struggle to provide input because they can’t figure out the commission’s mapping software. 

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Court weighs whether political flamethrowers can damage 3rd parties (access required)

Mudslinging isn’t new to politics, but changes in technology make private citizens more susceptible to being dragged into the fray — and they should have legal recourse, the attorney for a former congressional candidate’s employer argued to the Arizona Supreme Court. 

/* code for tag simpli.fi */