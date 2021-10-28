Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Workplaces safe for now from fed intervention (access required)

By: Nick Phillips October 28, 2021

A battle between OSHA and the Industrial Commission of Arizona probably won't produce concrete changes to Arizona workplace safety enforcement anytime soon, but it could enter uncharted legal territory and serve as an opening act in the larger conflict that's expected over a federal Covid vaccination mandate. "It's going to be months, not weeks" before a ...

