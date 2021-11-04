Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
ACC approves APS rate reduction (access required)

ACC approves APS rate reduction (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times November 4, 2021

Most Arizona Public Service Co. customers will pay a little less for electricity now, but the utility, which initially sought a 5% rate increase, is threatening to sue over the decision. 

