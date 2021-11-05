Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Hobbs steps into the sun as gubernatorial candidate (access required)

Hobbs steps into the sun as gubernatorial candidate (access required)

By: Wayne Schutsky and Nick Phillips Arizona Capitol Times November 5, 2021

In her first major event as a gubernatorial candidate, Katie Hobbs spoke before the press and handful of supporters in the rose garden at the Arizona Capitol to introduce her plan for “an accountable Arizona.”

Issue:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 
Copyright © 2021 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
/* code for tag simpli.fi */