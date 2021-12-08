Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
GOP lawmakers rally support for special session (access required)

GOP lawmakers rally support for special session (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times December 8, 2021

GOP lawmakers blamed Democrats on December 7 for blocking a special session to pass a law to ban vaccine mandates. 

