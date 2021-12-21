Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Sen. Rogers sued by ex-aide (access required)

By: Kyra Haas Arizona Capitol Times December 21, 2021

A former assistant to Sen. Wendy Rogers, R-Flagstaff, is suing the senator and the state for assault, intentional infliction of emotional distress and wrongful termination.

