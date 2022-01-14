Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Fann talks audit, redistricting, legacy (access required)

Fann talks audit, redistricting, legacy (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times January 14, 2022

In her final year as a legislator and Senate president, Republican Karen Fann still faces a sharply divided Legislature, the Covid pandemic and a polarizing election audit. She outlines her priorities for water infrastructure and election integrity in the coming year that will be navigated by a divided caucus and a razor thin majority. Answers ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Peshlakai cites low pay, new job for resignation (access required)

Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, D-Cameron, said a low salary and a new job with the Biden administration led to her December 22 resignation from the Senate just two weeks before the start of the legislative session.  

/* code for tag simpli.fi */