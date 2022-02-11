Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / Beloved former senator passes away at 83 (access required)

Beloved former senator passes away at 83 (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 11, 2022

Former Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford’s passed away on Wednesday, Senator Lisa Otondo, D-Yuma, announced on the floor of the Senate.  “She was incredible and represented Southern Arizona values to her last breath,” said Rep. Andrés Cano   She made us proud and was always somebody who was present with the community,” said Rep. Andrés Cano, D-Tucson, who first ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Holiday status may be on tap for election days (access required)

Former Senator Olivia Cajero Bedford’s passed away on Wednesday, Senator Lisa Otondo, D-Yuma, announced on the floor of the Senate.  “She was incredible and represented ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */