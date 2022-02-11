Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Recent news / Sen. Pace kills bill limiting trans health care (access required)

Sen. Pace kills bill limiting trans health care (access required)

By: Camryn Sanchez Arizona Capitol Times February 11, 2022

Transgender rights advocates implored the Senate Health and Human Services Committee to vote no on a bill to limit trans health care, and a Republican senator voted with Democrats to kill the legislation February 9.   Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, used his no vote to stop the bill 4-4 after more than three hours of discussion. He ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Holiday status may be on tap for election days (access required)

Transgender rights advocates implored the Senate Health and Human Services Committee to vote no on a bill to limit trans health care, and a Republican ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */