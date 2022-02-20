Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / legislature / House kicks nixing algebra as requisite to Senate (access required)

House kicks nixing algebra as requisite to Senate (access required)

By: Howard Fischer, Capitol Media Services February 20, 2022

When was the last time you had to deal with logarithmic expressions?  Worked with polynomials and radical expressions?  Had to work out probability?  They're all part of what is generally considered algebra 2, one of the courses that Arizona high schoolers are required to take and pass.  More to the point, they are all things that a majority of ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2022 Arizona Capitol Times 1835 W. Adams Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007 (602) 258-7026 bridge tower media logo
x

Check Also

Former Senate Minority Leader David Bradley dies (access required)

When was the last time you had to deal with logarithmic expressions?  Worked with polynomials and radical expressions?  Had to work out probability?  They're all ...

/* code for tag simpli.fi */